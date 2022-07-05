Turkish Airlines invites guests to discover Istanbul with Touristanbul service

Through Touristanbul, the flag carrier aims to promote the unique beauty of the historical city to the rest of the world.

Turkish Airlines is inviting its guests to discover Touristanbul, a layover service which offers transit passengers a complimentary tour around the city of Istanbul.

The complimentary city tour is offered to those with a connecting time between 6-24 hours in İstanbul Airport.

Eligible passengers will have the opportunity to discover Istanbul’s historical and cultural wonders such as Sultanahmet Mosque, Ayasofya Mosque, Topkapı Palace amongst many others sights, between their two flights.

The Touristanbul itinerary consists of passengers being picked up from İstanbul Airport by a designated vehicle and taken to the city for the İstanbul tour, accompanied by a guide, before being taken back to the airport for the next leg of their flights.

With the programme, the flag carrier aims to increase its share in the transit passenger market and contribute to Türkiye’s tourism.

On the restart of the project, Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Ahmet Olmuştur stated, “With the Touristanbul project we aim to showcase Turkish hospitality and Istanbul’s unique wonders to our guests and contribute to tourism in Türkiye. Our goal is to increase transfer passenger numbers and our market share with this privileged service.

After being suspended due to Covid-19 in 2020, Touristanbul is now restarting. Since 2019, 349,738 guests had the chance to discover İstanbul with the service. The satisfaction of our guests opting for the service along with an increase in the number of passengers, is providing us with motivation for the future of this programme. We expect approximately 60,000 guests to benefit from Touristanbul until the end of the year.”

As citizens of 129 countries are discovering İstanbul with the Touristanbul service, it is important to note that the programme itinerary is prepared with meticulous consideration of the guests’ flight plans.

With six different tours organised every day, passengers are able the choose the one that suits their travel times best.