Turkish Airlines increases flights to Doha for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

World Cup ticket holders can take advantage of Turkish Airlines Stopover and Touristanbul Programme.

Turkish Airlines will increase flight frequencies to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 – December 18, 2022.

Starting 1 November through to 31 December, 2022, Turkish Airlines will be increasing weekly flights from 12 flights to 42 flights for the Doha-Istanbul route.

The FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international men’s football championship, is in its 22nd running and this will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Commenting on the event, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said: “The FIFA World Cup is one of the world’s greatest events and as the world looks to the Middle East region, Turkish Airlines is increasing flights to Doha to accomodate the influx of fans who will be traveling to cheer on the 32 teams competing.”

“We have recently resumed our world-renowned Stopover and Touristanbul programs, so passengers flying Turkish Airlines can take advantage of the opportunity to explore the world’s connection center, Istanbul, and its unique wonders en route to Doha.”

Turkish Airlines’ Stopover programme offers passengers the chance to spend quality time during their connection in Istanbul. For Economy Class, Turkish Airlines provides a one night stay in a 4-Star hotel; and for Business Class, a two nights’ stay in a 5-Star hotel with an hotel voucher issued after the ticket purchase. In addition, passengers will also have the option of staying at contracted hotels with prices starting at 49 USD.

Passengers with a layover over 6-24 hours in Istanbul can take advantage of Touristanbul, a complimentary city tour provided by Turkish Airlines to its guests to discover the city’s historical and cultural wonders, such as Sultanahmet Mosque, Ayasofya Mosque, and Topkapı Palace, between their flights.

As a global airline flying to more countries than any other airline in the world, passengers can discover Turkish Airlines’ extensive route network to 340 destinations worldwide. In North America, Turkish Airlines currently has 17 gateway cities including Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Newark, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Mexico City, and Cancun.