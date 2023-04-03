Tunisia’s Sfaxien to host Qatar SC for King Salman Club Cup

Qatar’s star-studded teams will be joined by 37 teams from the Arab and the African world that will compete in the regional event for football recognition and $10 million in prize money.

Tunisian club CS Sfaxien is set to play host to Qatar SC in their first-leg match of the first qualifying round of the King Salman Club Cup on Monday.

Held at the illustrious venue of Stade Taieb Mhiri, Qatar SC will compete away in the first preliminary round of the tournament.

Ranked sixth in their respective league, CS Sfaxien’s Mohamed Salah Mhadhebi, Achref Habbassi, and Ismail Diakite will seek to hold a win against the Qatar Youssef Safri side.

Over the weekend Qatar SC squad prepared early for the famed tournament arriving in Tunisia last Friday for training sessions.

Moatasem Bustami will captain the 23-man team and include the likes of Sataa Al Abbasi, Adnan Ali, Javi Martinez, Badr Benoun, and Bashar Resan, with many other footballers set to play on the Tunisian pitch.

The return leg will be held in Doha’s Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium of Qatar Sports Club on 11 April.

The aggregate winner will join Group A, featuring Esperance de Tunis, Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, and Iraq’s Al Shorta.

In addition, Coach Hossam Al Badri will debut in his first official game with Sfaxien against the Qataris.

Alongside Qatar SC, dozens of teams from the Arab and the African world will compete in the rebranded tournament to host football matches during the holy month of Ramadan.