Top spenders: Arsenal and PSG splash the cash in summer transfer window

Premier League sides often dominate the list of top-spending clubs worldwide, but that hasn’t been the case lately.

The biggest spenders in the summer transfer window so far have been unveiled per a report by Livescore, pinpointing Paris Saint-Germain as second on the list ahead of the upcoming season.

Arsenal tops the list at €227mn after splashing £105mn on Declan Rice, £65mn on Kai Havertz, and £38mn on Ajax’s Jurrien Timber. With its eyes set on fortifying its ranks after a close victory last season, the English Premier League club could stay at the top of the list as coach Mikel Arteta has insisted that the club could still make further signings this summer.

🚨 The biggest spending clubs in the transfer window so far:



1️⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal: €227M

2️⃣🇫🇷 PSG: €156M

3️⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham: €136M

4️⃣🇪🇸 Real Madrid: €129M

5️⃣🇸🇦 Al-Hilal: €118M

6️⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool: €112M

7️⃣🇩🇪 RB Leipzig: €111M

8️⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea: €97M



(📈 @livescore) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 17, 2023

Trailing shortly behind, the Parisians may have indulged in the largest summer spending since the club recruited Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Reaching €156mn, PSG has splashed the cash for Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez, Lee Kang-in, and Hugo Ekitike for an undisclosed fee.

Tottenham and Real Madrid follow PSG on the list with player expenses of of €136mn and €129mn so far in the summer.

As first for the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal has made the list after the signings of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Saudis have spent €118mn this summer to produce a competitive team in a growing football league.

Liverpool, RB Leipzig, and Chelsea shadow after Al-Hilal, spending €112mn, €111mn and €97mn.