Top seed Momen triumphs in QSF 3, winning his 10th PSA World Tour title

Top seed Tarek Momen emerged victorious in the fiercely contested Qatar International Squash Championship (QSF) 3, overpowering Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng in four games at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

Sealing his 10th PSA World Tour title on Monday, the 36-year-old nailed the win, scoring 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-5 in 50 minutes to win the PSA World Tour Bronze event.

It was Momen’s first victory since last year’s Windsor Cup. The Egyptian star had earlier defeated Qatari No.1 Abdulla Al-Tamimi in the semi-finals.

Al-Tamimi, who has already secured three titles this season in Doha and was on a mission to win his seventh tournament, had his campaign cut short when he lost in straight games 10-12, 6-11, and 10-12 against Momen.

Momen’s victory brought the 33rd PSA World Tour tournament to an end, which featured several fan-favourite squash players such as Aly Abou Eleinen, Steinmann, and Auguste Dussourd.

Egypt’s Omar Mosaad, who reached a career-high world ranking of World No. 3 in 2016, also made his 20th career appearance in Doha.