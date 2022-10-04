Top Qatari official awarded National Order of Merit by Paraguay for global vaccine drive

Paraguay awards a UN Qatari official for the Gulf nation’s efforts to help with vaccination needs.

Paraguay awarded Qatar’s Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, the country’s representative of the United Nations, the National Order of Merit Don Jose Falcon to honour the Gulf nation’s efforts in providing vaccines globally.

During the early days of the vaccination shortage last year, Qatar provided over 400,000 coronavirus shots to Paraguay as part of Doha’s plan to donate vaccines globally. At the time, the South American country had only 1% of its population fully vaccinated against the virus.

However, with Qatar’s continuous help to ensure equal access to vaccination globally, the Paraguay, along with many more, succeeded in tackling the virus thanks to the much-needed aid.

As a ‘thank you’, Julio Cesar Arriola Ramirez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, awarded Sheikha Alia at a ceremony at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Paraguay to the United Nations in New York.

The official said that “true friends are known in difficult moments,” referring to Doha’s efforts to help his country during the time of need.

He also added that Qatar’s collaboration and support for Paraguay during extremely trying times is a clear indication of its solidarity, noting efforts would never be forgotten.

He also praised Sheikha Alia’s efforts towards ensuring health equality and striving to help those in need and emphasised the strong ties both countries.

Qatar’s global vaccine aid

Since the pandemic started in 2020 Qatar has provided aid to several nations to help the world grapple with the Covid-19 virus. In total, Qatar Charity has donated over $24 million in Covid-19 aid to 60 countries as part of a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Red Crescent Society had pumped millions worth of medical equipment and protective supplies to several countries around the globe to combat the pandemic.

In April of 2021, Qatar announced a major $100 million initiative to vaccinate more than three million refugees and displaced people in 20 countries around the world.

Up to 3,650,000 of vulnerable populations, including internally displaced people and migrant communities, were set to be vaccinated as part of the campaign, which proved to be successful.