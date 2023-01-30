Top clubs to battle it out at Qatar Cup 2023  

The famed knockout tournament was absent last year as Qatar hosted the World Cup

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has announced the date for the Qatar Cup 2023, featuring the top four teams in the 2021-2022 season QNB Stars League.

The knockout competition brings Al Sadd, Al Duhail, Al Wakrah, and Al Arabi together.

The semi-finals will kick off February 9 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium with Al Sadd contending against Al Arabi and Al Duhail facing off Al Wakrah.

The final is slated for April 6, though the venue has yet to be announced.

Al Sadd is the reigning champions of the Qatar Cup as they defeated Al Duhail 2-0 in the 2021 season, however the star-studded team has fallen from grace since their victorious season.

Al Sadd has more action outside the pitch due to a controversy surrounding its former member Abdelkarim Hassan, who is now facing legal action from his club.

Despite the troubling season, Al Sadd is remaining focused, eyeing their third successive (QSL) title.

“The team’s ambition is to win all matches and collect points, regardless of the current position. We play in every match in order to collect the valuable three points,” Akram Afif said on his team’s expectations earlier this week.

Currently, the team sits sixth behind Qatar SC, while second-place finalists Al Duhail are crowned on top of the leaderboard.

The Red Knights have become a prominent side in Qatar, all thanks to the likes of Almoez Ali, Bassam Al Rawi, and striker Michael Olunga.

Both Al Arabi and Al Wakrah have had a tremendous turnout this season, seating second and third in their respective league.