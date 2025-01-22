Top 5 off-the-grid getaways for your next adventure

Whether you are looking for bustling street life, delectable cuisines, or stunning scenery, these five destinations are sure to tick your travel checkboxes.

While London, New York, and Bali continue to be popular travel destinations, Doha News has updated its travel bucket list to focus on adventure and discovery, uncovering hidden gems from across the globe.

If you are on the lookout for a truly unique trip, these five off-the-radar destinations will definitely satiate your cravings for both adventure and serenity. Each journey offers unforgettable experiences and invites you to venture into uncharted territory, diving into the world’s best-kept secrets.

KAZAKHSTAN

Starting from the centre of the Eurasian continent, Kazakhstan is filled with unique charm and appeal.

Inside the world’s ninth largest country, tourists can hike towards the towering peaks of Tian Shan Mountains, explore the unique terrain of the Charyn Canyon, and relax along vast steppes, serene lakesides, and within the tranquility of natural parks.

Both adventure seekers and nature lovers will fall in love with Kazakhstan’s beauty. Rich in natural beauty and history, Kazakhstan also embraces modernity. Visitors can easily head from the breathtaking landscapes into cities like Astana and Almaty, where impressive architecture, chic shopping centres, and fantastic restaurants await.

With regular direct flights and visa-free entry to Qatari citizens and residents, Kazakhstan offers a distinctive blend of tradition, innovation, and natural beauty, making it a perfect destination for travelers looking for a variety of experiences.

VIETNAM

A little further into Asia, Vietnam is a country in constant motion. Visit the Northern provinces and bask in the glory of lush green fields, majestic mountains, and gorgeous limestone bays.

The central coast is a paradise for beach lovers, featuring pristine white sand beaches with emerald waters and vibrant coral reefs. From the islands of Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, to that of Con Dao where turtles come to lay their eggs, the Vietnamese coastline offers a stunning array of idyllic retreats.

Head into cities like Hanoi and witness a balance of urban culture and traditional values. Marvel at The Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, while slurping a delicious bowl of pho on the sidewalks. As you savour the aroma of the world-renowned Vietnamese coffee with the rumble of motorbikes in the background, you will surely be amazed by this contrast between ancient and modern.

With UNESCO World Heritage sites spread across the country, Vietnam is a beautiful destination to enjoy nature and tradition. It also buzzes with sleepless energy-filled cities, mouthwatering delicacies, and urban vibes.

RWANDA

Another under the radar destination our team chose is known as “The Land of a Thousand Hills”.

From the heart of Africa, Rwanda is an embodiment of harmony: stunning scenery, extraordinary biodiversity, and incredible wildlife. Rwanda’s dramatic vistas are endless, from volcanoes, to montane rainforests and sweeping planes.

Visit the Albertine Rift to catch a glimpse of many endemic species like chimpanzees, golden monkeys and other primates coexisting with hundreds of vivid birds, orchids, and butterflies.

In its misty montane rainforests – and specifically in Volcanoes National Park- you will experience what is perhaps the most unforgettable wildlife encounter with the last surviving mountain gorillas.

During your visit, spend a couple of nights in the country’s capital of Kigali, a picturesque city that stretches across numerous hills, ridges, and valleys. The capital boasts a lively restaurant scene, modern shopping malls, and many bustling markets.

As the guardian of numerous iconic species, Rwanda is committed to safeguarding their existence within its four National Parks. The country is constantly working on ensuring harmony with the environment, which is why it is Africa’s frontrunner in creating a single-use plastic-free continent.

Rwanda is a small, beautiful, and multifaceted country that grabs your heart and should definitely be added to your travel bucket list.

ARGENTINA

From South America, one of the world’s most exciting travel destinations is Argentina. It is both a land of spectacular natural beauty and wondrous experiences with countless destinations to explore.

While visiting Argentina, you will not regret experiencing the power of water in Iguazu Falls and unwinding in the soothing thermal springs of Entre Rios. The region of Patagonia is sure to blow your mind with its icy turquoise glacier, mountains, volcanoes, and seas. Head to the Valdes Peninsula and experience Argentina’s spectacular wildlife.

A must-visit destination would be Ushuaia, known as the southernmost city in the world and often referred to as the End of the World. It is home to glamorous events where travelers are sure to relax and have fun.

Spending time in the capital Buenos Aires is also a must-do. Whether you are visiting one of its fascinating bookshops, countless theatres, and numerous museums, or walking through the historical neighbourhoods and enjoying the passionate tango dance, you are sure to discover why the city is dubbed the capital of colour, rhythm, and liveliness.

Argentina, home of the FIFA World Cup winners, fiery tango, historic streets, and fascinating landscapes, is a must see destination that you are bound to fall in love with.

HUNGARY

From central Europe, a destination known for its lively festivals, hidden gems, and countless attractions is Hungary. This is a land where history, culture, and natural beauty mesh seamlessly.

Often referred to as the Paris of the East, with the Danube River dividing Buda and Pest, the capital Budapest is known for its breathtaking architecture. Visit the iconic Parliament Building along the banks of the Danube, and witness the grandeur of the Buda Castle – you won’t be able to put your camera down!

Head to the historic districts of the city and wander the artistic cobblestone streets, relax in the embrace of the rejuvenating thermal baths, and savour the delectable cuisine from mouthwatering goulash to exceptional pastries.

Beyond Budapest, the picturesque natural scene of the country unfolds. In the charming Tokaj Valley, the wine-producing region of Hungary, vineyards stretch in a magnificent sight across sweeping hills. Enjoy the tranquility and serenity on the vast landscapes of Central Europe’s largest freshwater lake, Lake Balaton, and don’t miss out on the historic towns of Eger and Pecs. With their ancient castles and baroque era architecture, you are transported to a medieval story of wonder and beauty.

Whether you are experiencing the nightlife scene of Budapest, the historical charm of every corner, or unwinding in the gorgeous thermal spas, Hungary carries a promise of a journey that is most certainly unforgettable.