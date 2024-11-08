‘Together We Are’: Young artists at MIA tell stories of love, loss, and resilience

The exhibition celebrated the healing power of art, the strength of cultural ties between Qatar and Egypt, and the resilience of the human spirit.

An exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art has provided visitors with a powerful insight into the resilience and creativity of young cancer patients from Egypt’s 57357 Cancer Hospital.

‘Together We Are’, which was on display from November 1-7, comprises more than 26 arts of work by children with cancer. These powerful and deeply personal pieces transformed their experiences with illness into expressions of resilience and hope.

The exhibit not only showcases individual talent but also underlines the therapeutic role of art in healthcare.

Each piece reflects the unique perspective of children living with cancer, illustrating themes of love, loss, and hope.

Jouri, a young Palestinian artist undergoing treatment, captured hearts with a piece dedicated to her late sister.

“My sister is an angel now,” she said softly, her voice breaking. “I hope she is doing good there. I miss her.”

Jouri, who finds peace in shades of blue and black, painted her sister with wings.

Also on display is a piece by Siraj, a young boy who drew an olive tree silhouetted against a vibrant sunset.

To him, the olive tree is a symbol of strength and resilience, its roots anchored deep, much like his own determination to withstand life’s challenges.

“This tree is strong, even when the sun goes down,” Siraj said, looking at his drawing with pride and hope.

Meanwhile, another painting portrays a powerful image of an Arab woman, representing strength and grace. The figure stands tall, her posture embodying dignity, with flowing garments that mirror the traditional attire of her culture.

The artist, Jasmine, explained that she wanted her painting to honour the spirit of Arab women, their perseverance, and their beauty despite life’s hardships.

“For me, she represents all the women who keep going, no matter what they face,” she said.

‘Together We Are’ pays tribute to the courage and creativity of young artists whose work reveals the profound beauty of life through the lens of illness, offering a glimpse into their worlds and a reflection on resilience and empathy.

The exhibition also symbolises the cultural bridge between Qatar and Egypt, offering visitors a chance to witness the courage and creativity of these young artists and celebrate the strength that art can inspire across borders and in the face of adversity.

These young artists, through their work, have found a medium to express their feelings and hopes in ways words alone cannot capture.

The exhibition has also provided these children with workshops and interactive sessions, allowing them to explore their artistic skills in a therapeutic setting designed to support their emotional journeys.