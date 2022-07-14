TIME Magazine lists Doha as one of ‘The World’s Greatest Places of 2022’

Doha’s vibrant cultural landscape is centred around art galleries and spaces, and much of the city’s architecture is influenced by its history and traditions.

TIME Magazine has selected Doha as one of “The World’s Greatest Places of 2022,” making it one of 50 other places around the world that have made the list.

According to the publication, it asked its “international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences” for nominations when compiling the list.

Doha is only one of two selections from the Gulf region among 50 locations that make up “The World’s Greatest Places of 2022.”

For its extreme amusement parks, Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates also made the list.

As the nation prepares for the world’s largest football tournament to begin in November, the Qatari capital was chosen for its World Cup marvels.

The magazine emphasised Qatar’s hospitality preparations for receiving football fans from all over the world, highlighting the numerous hotels and accommodations scheduled to open later this year, as well as shuttle flights in partnership with four GCC airlines expected to offer convenient access to Doha.

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museums, the first museum in the region completely devoted to sports, and the well-known landmark Museum of Islamic Art are both highlighted in the list.

The latter is slated to reopen its doors post-renovation prior to the FIFA World Cup.

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

The museum, one of the most modern sports museums in the world, uses captivating storytelling techniques to shed light on the history of sports and the passion of the country for them.

It is packed with interesting exhibits, inspiring artefacts, and activity areas created for a variety of guests. 3-2-1 examines the value of sports, its development, and its cultural significance in Qatar and beyond.

The Olympic Museum Network, which at the moment comprises of 22 Olympic museums throughout the world, includes 3-2-1, which seeks to be the hub of information and history of sports throughout the world.

Museum of Islamic Art

With a collection of 21,000 books, 2,000 of which are rare editions in both Arabic and English, MIA is a one-of-a-kind museum that offers visitors the chance to view great works of art.

I.M. Pei, winner of the Pritzker Prize for Architecture, designed the building, which is perched on a specially formed island close to Doha’s waterfront promenade.

The five-story museum features both temporary and ongoing exhibits, a gift shop, a café, and the elegant IDAM restaurant, which is run by world-famous chef Alain Ducasse.

It provides a variety of cultural activities all through the year, such as performances by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, screenings of films, and workshops in calligraphy and community painting.

Qatar’s growing art scene

Qatar’s museums are home to everything from modern and contemporary art to traditional Islamic arts and artefacts.

Doha’s vibrant cultural landscape is centred around art galleries and spaces, and much of the city’s architecture is influenced by its history and traditions. Every museum has a backstory, most of which are depicted in the architecture and artwork housed within.

Qatar has always been a thriving centre for the region’s cultural creativity. It earned the title by giving artists the space to develop, analyse, and grasp works of art from various eras and countries.