Thousands of students return to Qatar schools as new academic year kicks off

The new academic year officially kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with hundreds of thousands of students returning to classrooms across the country.

The current academic year saw the enrollment of 132,000 students in 279 public schools and kindergartens alone with hundreds of thousands more in private schools, per previous figures shared by the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The Gulf state welcomed students back through its ‘My School is My Second Home’ campaign last week, with the slogan projected onto towers and landmarks across the country on Saturday, including the Al Jaber Twin Towers in Lusail city.

أبناءنا الأعزاء..

أبناءنا الأعزاء..

نرحب بكم في عام دراسي جديد حافل بالعطاء والإنجاز بإذن الله، كل الشكر لكافة الجهات الراعية.#مدرستي_بيتي_الثاني#قطر_تنهض_بأجيالها

Last week, staff and principals of schools attended meetings hosted by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) to prepare for the new school year.

A total of 355 principals of private schools and kindergarten met with MOEHE’s Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs Omar Al Naama, QNA reported.

Qatar’s Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina Al Nuaimi also said last week that the ministry is implementing new student support mechanisms to empower principals and create a better environment for students.

Al Nuaimi’s remarks came during the annual educational forum, during which she unveiled MOEHE’s plans to “develop comprehensive policies” for the physical and psychological well being at the classrooms while empowering students with disabilities.

“During the new academic year, the ministry seeks to continue performing the State of Qatar Vision 2030 goals, as education and human development are the most prominent pillars, which in turn confirms that all policies related to education, schools and curricula are aimed primarily at the interest of the student,” QNA reported.

The preparations also included the provision of 16 qualified food companies to serve students in public schools throughout the school year, in accordance with the local health and food regulations, QNA reported on 16 August.

Traffic arrangements

Beyond the classrooms, Qatari authorities have worked to provide safer roads for students especially in neighbourhoods where a number of schools are located.

On Sunday, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced the completion of additional regions from its School Zone Safety Programme, under which it aims to improve the traffic and safety for roads surrounding schools in Qatar.

Ashghal said it completed the project at 546 schools out of the target 623 since the start of the initiative in 2013.

“Ashghal continues to implement a comprehensive and continuous plan yearly, in accordance with international standards to ensure and enhance traffic safety around school areas, increasing the number of schools included in the plan, in coordination with the concerned entities,” Engineer Ahmed Rashid Al-Kubaisi said.

A part of the project, Ashghal created more vehicle parking areas and installed multiple signs.

#Ashghal congratulates you on the new academic year, wishing our students success and safety.



In preparation for the new academic year 2023/2024, Ashghal announces the completion of improvements of roads surrounding 546 schools out of a total of 623 schools, as part of the…

“To ensure safe entrances for schools located on main streets, clear and non-smooth colored asphalt strips are installed to alert drivers when entering or leaving the school area, along with clear warning signs on roads leading to the schools,” Ashghal added.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) also issued an advisory, calling on residents to adhere to road safety measures near schools.

“Ensure the safety of our children by slowing down your vehicle in school zones, residential neighbourhoods, and inner roads. Let’s prevent accidents and create a safer environment,” the MOI said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, a noticeable spike in traffic accompanied the new academic year.

One resident told Doha News that the traffic experience in the morning “was a little overwhelming”.

“I was not aware that schools have started, and living in a residential area where there are more than three schools, I realised that the traffic lights are slow and close within 30 seconds and traffic is poorly managed,” the resident said.

They added that drivers appeared to speed and drive impatiently “which may cause accidents so early in the morning.”

“Police have tried to manage it on the highways but it’s still congested. Even though I left earlier than usual to work, I was late,” they said.

Another resident said the traffic was managed by around eight in the morning, noting that she resides in an area where multiple schools are located.

“My journey was uneventful, there wasn’t a lot of traffic,” she said.