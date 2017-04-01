Thousands of hungry visitors flock to 2017 Qatar food festival

Thousands of people have made their way to this year’s Qatar International Food Festival since it opened on Wednesday.

The event, which runs through April 8, is for the first time being held at the new Hotel Park off of the Corniche, near the Sheraton.

The festival is divided into several different sections, including hotel food, organic cuisine, Instagram businesses, international food and an area with different embassies serving dishes from their countries.

Bean bags could be seen spread around a hill near the venue for people to relax and eat, and picnic benches have been set up across the park.

For those curious about what’s on offer, food blog Qatar Eating is compiling a list of all the food on sale and their prices.

Entertainment

While chowing down on small bites ranging from QR5 to QR35, there is lots to look at.

Entertainment-wise, there is a live cooking theater and a kids zone with coloring, as well as a stage for musical performances in the embassy area.

Meanwhile, the Doha Film Institute is screening Made in Qatar short films April 2 and 7 at 7pm.

And fireworks shows are being held daily at 8pm.

The festival will go from 2pm to 10pm on weekdays and from 2pm to 11pm on weekends until April 8.

More information about it is available on the QIFF’s website.

