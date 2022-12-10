Thousands of English fans enter Qatar ahead of showdown against France

On December 14, Morocco or Portugal will play the victor of the match between the two football giants at the Al Bayt Stadium.

England supporters have made their journey to Doha for their World Cup match against France, while others desperately try to reserve last minute spots at viewing areas throughout the nation.

Millions of people will watch to support Gareth Southgate’s team as they compete against the reigning champions, Les Bleus, in Doha to advance to the semifinals.

The quarter-final game this evening is expected to draw 8,000 England supporters to the Al Bayt stadium.



Nick Evers, a 47-year-old English fan, told the Daily Mail: “It should be a really close game but I’m sure we’ll win. England have improved with every game and this could be our year.”

“We’ve had a wonderful time in Qatar, it’s cost me a lot of money but if we beat France and get to the final, it’ll be worth it.”

The England Supporters’ Travel Club received 2,005 applications for quarter-final tickets out of an allocation of 3,509 before the kick-off of the competition, according to the FA.

The Metropolitan Police has announced that additional police officers will be deployed in London because it anticipates that venues will be “very busy,” reported British media.

And as excitement levels soar, both English and French supporters claim they are confident of victory.

One day before their crucial World Cup quarter-final match, though, Didier Deschamps, the manager of France, has begun playing mind games with England.

In his pre-game press conference, Deschamps insisted that his team had “no flaws,” adding that France would need to “find” areas where the Three Lions may be injured.