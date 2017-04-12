This summer is probably going to be hotter than normal in Qatar

Above average temperatures are expected to continue in Qatar this week, with the high reaching up to the low 40s Celsius (>104F), local forecasters have warned.

Normally, the average maximum temperature in April is around 33C (91F).

According to the Qatar Meteorology Department (MET), easterly to southeasterly winds are to blame for the rising thermostat.

🔴إستمرار إستقرار الأجواء وإرتفاع درجات الحرارة عن معدلاتها خلال الأيام القادمة.

Settled weather and above average Temps expected to continue pic.twitter.com/etxZva3bwP — أرصاد قطر (@Qatar_Weather) April 11, 2017

It added in a statement that there is a 60 to 70 percent chance that Qatar and other Gulf countries will see above-average temperatures through June.

Residents suffered through an abnormally sweltering summer last year too, too, which at the time was attributed to climate change.

“Qatar Meteorology Department recommends to drink plenty of liquids and to avoid direct sunlight during hot weather conditions to avoid sun strokes,” the MET concluded this week.

Allergy season

It’s not just heat residents need to worry about.

The beginning of summer in Qatar is also a common time for people to report worsening allergies.

In a statement yesterday, Hamad Medical Corp. (HMC) advised residents to pay attention to symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy eyes, coughs and headaches.

It also urged patients to minimize exposure to the allergens that affect them. This could be pollen, wind/sand, rain or indoor triggers such as pet dander.

Patients who suffer from indoor allergens are advised to:

Wash bedding in very hot water at least once a week;

in very hot water at least once a week; Use a dehumidifier to remove excess moisture; and

to remove excess moisture; and Remove carpets, upholstered furniture and stuffed toys.

Seeking out an effective allergy medicine is also important so that you can start treatment as soon as symptoms start, said Dr. Mehdi Adeli, head of HMC’s Allergy and Immunology Awareness Program (AIAP).

