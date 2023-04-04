This Qatari man walked into a stranger’s home for iftar – here’s what happened

The value of hospitality has long been an integral part of the Arab society.

A Qatari man walked in on a stranger’s home unannounced during Ramadan iftar, or the breaking of the fast, to test the reaction he would get in Doha.

In a social experience video on Monday, Abdullah Al-Emadi shared a video of him walking towards strangers sitting at a majlis tent just before the fast-breaking meal.

“I’m inviting myself for Iftar at your place[…]will it be a burden on you?” Al-Emadi asked in the video.

In response, the men sitting at the majlis, a traditional room or tent to welcome guests, immediately greeted the social media personality and welcomed him to join them for the meal.

“Welcome to your second family, God bless you. We are happy with the visit of a person like you[…]we are happy to see you, brother,” one of the members, who goes by the name Abu Ali, told Al-Emadi.

The video showed a multiple-course meal that stretched across the floor.

Following the meal, Al-Emadi prayed the Maghrib (sunset prayers) alongside the strangers before sitting for a cup of coffee.

The heartwarming video was widely shared across social media, with many pointing to the hospitality of Muslims and Qataris.

“A very beautiful experience, it reflects Qatar’s generosity and shows that our Majlis are always open to everyone, and this is not new,” one social media user said.

Mubaraka Al-Marri, another Qatari social media figure, echoed: “These are our traditions, first they are happy to see the guest without any appointments or permissions, they simply knock the door and enter.”

“The people of Qatar and all Arabs without exception, rich and poor, welcome guests because it has long been part of their moral values throughout the years,” she added.

Another said: “The video is really very beautiful and indicates that people are still happy with the arrival of the guest. The Messenger [Prophet Muhammad] may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, says, ‘And whoever believes in God and the Last Day, let him honour his guest’.”

While such acts are common for Muslims, the hospitable nature of Qatar’s diverse community made headlines around the globe during last year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

World Cup fans in Qatar are getting the full experience!



Khaled al-Ajmi, a Qatari antique collector is opening doors to his Majlis to the tournament's fans everyday while introducing people to the heritage and culture.

At the time, western bloggers and personalities were shocked to find themselves being welcomed into the households of Qataris and expats living in the country.

Videos that emerged online showed Qatari homes surrounding stadiums across the country opening up their doors to football fans to offer them food, drinks and an opportunity to interact with the local culture.