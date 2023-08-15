The Saudi perks: What is Neymar expecting as part of Al-Hilal contract?

Bankrolled by a $620 billion Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia is becoming the host of football’s biggest talents.

Neymar’s deal with Saudi giants Al Hilal may be one of the largest in salary and benefits this year as he is set to earn several golden perks outside his $219 million per year contract.

Joining Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia on a $98 million transfer, the move officially puts an end to Neymar’s stint at Paris Saint-Germain, where he had several unsettling seasons.

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the 31-year-old’s documents have been all completed, and the former Parisian star is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia later this week.

Neymar’s package to Al-Hilal holds a staggering salary similar to famed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is cashing in €200 million at Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr.

While details of the contract have not been made public, Foot Mercato claims Neymar will have unique advantages in the Middle East in addition to his immense salary.

The report highlights that the footballer will have a private plane at his disposal, as is the case with Ronaldo.

Neymar will also have a huge house and full-fledged team of staff at the ready as well as pocket 80,000 euros for each Al-Hilal victory.

The rain of cash doesn’t end there, as Neymar will also earn about 500,000 euros for each story or post published on his personal social networks to promote Saudi Arabia.

Securing Neymar brings an end to Al-Hilal’s summer-long quest for one of the game’s greatest names.

The club previously aimed to tag Lionel Messi before his departure to MLS side Inter Miami, as well a one-season rental of Kylian Mbappe amid a contract saga with PSG.

With the departure of Neymar from PSG, reports have expressed that Mbappe is now open to extending his contract with the Ligue 1 Champions because of the Brazillian’s exit.