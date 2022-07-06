The ocean is calling: experience Breitling’s new SuperOcean

Breitling, leading Swiss watchmaker, has released a new collection of its sporty sea watch, retracing the original SuperOcean Slow Motion’s pared-down aesthetic while adding modern features and a bright color palette.

It’s no longer just a dive watch; you can surf, swim, and even go to the beach bar with it.

“I’ve been co-creating watches with Breitling for the past few years but this one, in particular, is very personal,” says Kelly Slater, member of Breitling Surfer Squad.

“It’s inspired by my late father, who had a watch with an orange face that he used to wear when surfing for as long as I can remember. The green and orange together is a colour scheme I used to like for the airbrushes on my boards growing up. That combination has always stuck with me.”

The watch assortment includes the special-edition SuperOcean Automatic 42 Kelly Slater Co-designed with the surf champion and limited to 1000 pieces; the watch features an eye-popping orange dial and a military-green rubber strap. The colour scheme is inspired by a watch Slater’s dad used to wear while surfing.

The collection was unveiled to media, retailers and influencers at the Wheels & Waves surf-and-motorcycle festival in Biarritz.

The event followed a day of sea-themed activities, including surprise visits from European surf and screen personalities.

Speaking from the festival, Breitling CEO Georges Kern said, “There’s a certain sameness to the look of most dive watches, but the Slow Motion always stood out from the crowd. We’re so pleased to introduce our modern take on this classic, the all-new SuperOcean.”

Available in four sizes (46, 44, 42, and 36 mm), the collection’s colourful dials are paired with three different case metals—steel, steel-gold, and bronze.

The special alloy used in the 44 and 42 mm bronze versions has an excellent resistance to corrosion but will still develop a subtle patina over time that makes the watch even more unique.

The two strap options (a sporty rubber strap and a new three-row metal bracelet) have a folding clasp that allows for micro-adjustments of up to 15 mm for easy wear over rashies and dive suits.

Aside from being visually appealing, the new SuperOcean is also a technological marvel. It is water-resistant to 300 meters (1000 feet) and has broad hands and indexes coated in Super-LumiNova for exceptional readability underwater. Its scratch-resistant ceramic-inlayed bezel ensures that it will never wear or fade.

The bezel is unidirectional on most sizes and bidirectional with a patented lock on the 46 mm for added security.

This watch is also resistant to shock, sand and saltwater. Its automatic Breitling Caliber 17 movement has a two-year warranty and a power reserve of approximately 38 hours.

While the collection has been revised to meet the needs of modern wearers, a keen eye will spot several design nods to the original. Fans will recognise “the dot,” a circular window at 6 o’clock that displayed different colours depending on whether the minutes-based chronograph was engaged, paused, or off. In the new SuperOcean, a circle near the tip of the second hand gives a wink to that much-loved feature.

There’s something for everyone in the new SuperOcean. Collectors will recognise the strong influence of the Slow Motion, water sports enthusiasts will appreciate its technical features, and the style conscious will gravitate towards its day-to-night, beach-to-boardroom versatility.

The new SuperOcean perfectly balances the nostalgia of its heritage while making fresh new waves.