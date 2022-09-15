The Business Year to launch annual publication at Qatar Investment Summit 2022

The Qatar Investment Summit 2022, an invitation-only event, seeks to foster dialogue at a crucial juncture in Qatar’s economic development.

The Business Year (TBY) will launch its latest publication on the Qatari economy at this year’s Qatar Investment Summit 2022, which will take place on 19 September at the Hilton Doha.

TBY, a global media group that provides investors, businesses and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets, has been present in Qatar for eight consecutive years, alongside a prominent presence across the GCC since 2012.

The company has been covering the Qatari economy for almost a decade and this latest publication was produced in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Qatari Businessmen Association and the Qatari Businesswomen Association.

Over 150 public and private sector leaders will attend the Qatar Investment Summit 2022 and the publication of The Business Year: Qatar 2022, including a variety of speakers from organisations representing every significant economic sector.

Chaouki Daher, General Manager and Head of Private Banking at Dukhan Bank, will make special remarks, including TBY Regional Director for the Middle East Ioana Popa and Country Manager Nataly Almanza Madrid.

A series of panel discussions will also be held to discuss the PPP, SME, and start-up landscapes, sustainability and ESG initiatives, World Cup preparations and strategies for leaving a lasting legacy.

The Business Year: Qatar 2022, World Cup Special Edition is available now at thebusinessyear.com and on all major business information platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, FactSet, PressReader and Google Books.