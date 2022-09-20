The Business Year launches World Cup special publication at Qatar Investment Summit

The Qatar Investment Summit 2022, an invitation-only event, sought to foster dialogue at a crucial juncture in Qatar’s economic development.

The Business Year( TBY) launched its latest publication, The Business Year: Qatar 2022, World Cup Special Edition, at the Qatar Investment Summit 2022 on 19 September at Hilton Doha.

The event kicked off with TBY’s Regional Director for the Middle East Ioana Popa, followed by Country Manager Nataly Almanza Madrid officially presenting The Business Year: Qatar 2022, World Cup Special Edition to attendees.

The publication is the eighth annual edition of TBY, covering the Gulf state’s growing ambitions, from diversification and self-sufficiency to sustainability and World Cup preparation.

The Qatar Investment Summit 2022 drew attention to the most dynamics sectors of Qatari economy, giving a voice to leaders from both public and private sectors across a series of panel discussions.

The first panel, moderated by Seif Hourani, Strategy Partner at Consulting HAUS LLC, and featuring Gudni Stiholt Adalsteinsson, Acting CEO at Doha Bank, and David Cook, CEO at Sharq Insurance, focused on resilience in the local economy and growth prospects moving forward. Topics that emerged during the discussion included the rise of fintech, PPPs, and digital transformation in insurance and banking.

The next session was opened by Ghanim AlSulaiti, CEO and Founder of Enbat Holding, who made a speech on sustainable business models, promoting greener practices within the local community, and the push for sustainability along the supply chain.

This was followed by the second panel of the day, moderated by Doha News journalist Hazar Al-Kilani and featured Hatem El Mohandes, Google Cloud’s Regional CE Manager, Dr. Fadi Nasser, COO at MEEZA and Ali Al-Shabibi, Partner at KPMG Qatar, who discussed sustainability and ESG initiatives in Qatar.

The event concluded with a discussion on World Cup preparation and legacy. Moderator Venkat Krishnaswamy, Partner & Head of Advisory at KPMG in Qatar, lead talks with Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Head of Business Development at Qetaifan Projects; Ashraf A.R. Abu Issa, Chairman at Abuissa Holding; Faisal Abdulla KH Al Mana, Vice Chairman at RC Al Mana; and Dr. Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at Qatar Stars League.

During the panel, Abu Issa said, “We are all working hard to guarantee our leadership. This is only the start of how we, as a small nation, can deliver an amazing event beyond everyone’s expectations.”

Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani agreed, telling the audience, “Whether in the sports sector or in the financial and business industries, we have much more to provide to the international community and the best is yet to come.”

The Business Year: Qatar 2022, World Cup Special Edition was produced in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Qatari Businessmen Association, and the Qatari Businesswomen Association.

It is available now at thebusinessyear.com, as well as on all major business information platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, FactSet, PressReader and Google Books.