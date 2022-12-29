The Argentinian players that have increased their price tag after the World Cup

World Cup champions Argentina has seven market value winners, with Enzo Fernandez stashing a larger wallet

The Argentinian squad has not only expanded its trophy case since lifting the World Cup in Qatar, but their market value as well, according to Transfermarkt’s recent scales.

After achieving a World Cup title, a feat that comes quadrennially, the La Albiceleste footballers will be relishing in a sum of banknotes.

Enzo Fernandez

The achievement of winning a world title has undoubtedly boosted 21-year-old Enzo Fernandez’s price.

The midfielder’s performance won Young Player of the Tournament in Qatar for his key role in Argentina’s successful World Cup campaign, bringing him a value of €55million.

Initially having a value of €35million at the dawn of the World Cup month, Fernandez has now gathered the interest of several clubs after the tournament.

Chelsea has set their sights on the Benfica footballer, who is reportedly being held at a £105 million release clause.

The Portuguese club is under contract until 2027 and won’t be sold for any lower than his £105m, according to SkySports.

Alexis MacAllister

Alexis MacAllister was one of Argentina’s most consistent players en route to glory as he delivered eye-catching recent performances at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old started for all the matches except the Saudi Arabia loss, scoring a goal against Poland in its final Group C match of the FIFA World Cup.

The player has gone from commanding a sum of €32 million to a whopping €42 million and has been rumoured to be reportedly an interest of Arsenal.

According to Spanish sports journalist Gaston Edul, MacAllister’s execution on the international stage could have him signed by the Gunners.

Julian Alvarez

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez earned a senior debut in a World Cup qualifier against Chile in June 2021, scoring his first goal against Ecuador the following March.

Alvarez excelled expectations with Argentina as he scored four goals during their victorious World Cup run.

Boosting an €18 million raise, the 22-year-old currently sits on €50 million, achieving both immortality and financial security in his career.

Rodrigo de Paul

Midfielder for La Liga club Atletico Madrid, Rodrigo de Paul, has a market value of €40 million.

A crucial part of the Argentina side that was crowned world champions despite struggling with an injury during the knockout stages.

The 28-year-old has been rumoured to be wanted in the Premier League, according to Spanish media Todofichajes.