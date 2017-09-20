Testing of first Doha Metro trains begins
The Doha Metro came one step closer to reality this week after Qatar Rail tested its first train.
In a video posted by the transport ministry, the train could be seen racing down a short length of track.
According to Japanese manufacturer Kinki Sharyo, the train had been designed with German company Tricon Design to reflect Qatar’s culture.
Qatar’s Emir “personally selected” the exterior design of the train, which used the Arabian horse as inspiration for the sleek, shaped front-end of the Metro vehicles, the company said.
Driverless trains
Qatar Rail took delivery of four of its 75 driverless trains last month.
At the time, the company said the trains would be transported from Hamad Port to its Al Wakrah depot, reassembled and then tested to ensure safety standards.
Testing is supposed to take place at three trial stations on the Red Line by year-end.
When Phase 1 of the Doha Metro launches to passengers in 2020, a total of 37 stations will operate across three lines – Red, Green and Gold.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.