Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins 10th Australian Open title

Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th Australian Open title and record-equal 22nd grand slam on Sunday evening.

The 35-year-old dominated the second set, ultimately winning 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) victory.

“I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year,” said Djokovic.

“I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments. It’s a long journey. Only the team and the family knows what we have been through in the last four or five weeks,” added the superstar.

“I would say this is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering those circumstances.”

Dubbed the tournament’s favourite, Djokovic stands as tennis’s golden generation of players and has been debated as the greatest to do it.

“He is the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet,” Tsitsipas said after his defeat against Djokovic.

The Serbian shares the stage with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record for major wins in open tournaments.

Djokovic has not lost at the Australian Open since 2018, illustrating a record 28 matches in the men’s singles.

Last year, the superstar was tied in controversy as he was deported from the country over his Covid-19 vaccination status.