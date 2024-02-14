Tehran and Doha cooperation on regional and international issues is ‘constructive,’ says Iran FM

Qatar has been at the forefront of de-escalation efforts in Gaza since the beginning of the brutal Israeli onslaught on October 7.

Tehran and Doha cooperation on regional and international issues is constructive, Iran’s foreign minister said during his meeting with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Qatari capital on Monday, concluding a regional tour that included visits to Lebanon and Syria to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The Iranian diplomat aimed to discuss measures that could prevent prolonging Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and bring a halt to atrocities committed against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Describing Iran’s ties with Qatar as “very good,” Amir-Abdollahian emphasised the significance of implementing agreements fully, saying it would fortify the already friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s mediation in certain matters involving Iran. He commended the constructive collaboration between the two countries, highlighting its potential to promote peace, stability and security both regionally and globally.

One such Qatari mediation effort includes the historic prisoner swap agreement between Tehran and Washington in September 2023, which led to the release of five prisoners from each side in exchange for releasing $6 billion worth of Iranian assets.

Also during the meeting with Qatar’s Amir on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian addressed war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the besieged Strip, outlining Iran’s efforts to end the war in Gaza and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

He urged the acceleration of joint efforts with Qatar, emphasising the need for a political solution to stop the genocide, lift the siege on Gaza, provide urgent humanitarian aid, prevent the evacuation of the Palestinians, and aid in post-war governance and reconstruction.

The Iranian diplomat went on to critique the US approach to the war in Gaza, stressing its contradictions and support for Israel amid attacks in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.

He questioned the inconsistency of US claims against “warmongering moves” while endorsing Israeli actions, Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

“During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of supporting and enhancing them, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international issues, especially developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories,” the Amiri Diwan office wrote in a statement.

Sheikh Tamim lauded the unprecedented closeness between Iran and Qatar and expressed his gratitude for Iran’s diplomatic efforts in support of Palestine, IRNA reported.

The Qatari leader also highlighted Doha’s recent diplomatic efforts, focused on attaining a ceasefire in Gaza and resolving the regional crisis.

The powerful Gulf mediator has been at the forefront of de-escalation efforts in Gaza since the beginning of the brutal Israeli onslaught on October 7, 2023, which has killed over 28,473 Palestinians, 70% of whom are women and children. At least 67,984 others have been injured.

Qatar is a major non-NATO US ally and has hosted the Hamas political office since 2012 following Washington’s request to establish a channel of communication with the group. The move has since allowed Doha to successfully mediate between the conflicting parties on several occasions.

Doha’s successful mediation a few months ago, alongside Cairo, resulted in a temporary truce in Gaza that lasted between November 24 and December 1. The pause saw the release of at least 110 Israeli and foreign captives from Gaza as well as 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.