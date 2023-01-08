Teenage student dies at private school in Qatar

Details surrounding the death have not been disclosed.

A teenage student at Doha College passed away on Sunday, the private institution confirmed in a notification sent to parents.

The document, seen by Doha News, said the year 9 student passed away at Sidra hospital, without mentioning further details on the cause of death.

“We will talk to Secondary students tomorrow [Monday], but would ask that you share this news with your child(ren) as appropriate, before tomorrow morning. This information may make your child feel incredibly sad,” Doha College said.

The document added that staff from the school’s “Welfare Team are available to meet with students individually and in groups” on Monday and the coming days to help student’s process the news.

It also listed resource options that have been made available to help the students cope with the sudden loss of their classmate, especially those who were close to the deceased.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” the document added.

Doha News contacted Doha College and Sidra Hospital for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

*Doha News will not be publishing the name of the child out of respect for their family.