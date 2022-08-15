Taliban takeover: a timeline of events 

Afghanistan has seen a tumultuous year since the Taliban captured control of the country.

The Taliban celebrated its first anniversary since returning to power on Monday, declaring a national holiday in the war-torn country.

Despite widespread promises of reform, life for Afghans has taken a turn for the worst, with rights groups warning of a dire humanitarian crisis that has left people dying of hunger.

2021

14 April: US President Joe Biden declares withdrawal of remaining 3,500 troops in Afghanistan by 11 September.

6 August: The Taliban claims the first provincial capital of Zaranj.

15 August: Taliban captures control of the capital Kabul as former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani flees the country.

16 August: Evacuation flights launch from Kabul as thousands of civilians and expats flock to the international airport in a bid to escape.

18 August: Taliban holds its first press conference, with spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid vowing changes in the group’s approach to governance, including allowing women to study and work across the country.

The US freezes Afghanistan’s foreign assets, prompting the collapse of its already dwindling economy. Rights groups warn of a humanitarian crisis.

26 August: An Islamic State militants launch sucide bomb attacks at the international airport, killing at least 170 Aghans and 13 US troops attempting to flee onboard evacuation flights.

29 August: A US drone strike kills 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children, triggering global outrage. The Pentagon initially claimed it conducted the strike to target militants involved in the airport attack, though later acknowledged a mistake.

UK becomes first western nation to announce the relocation of its Kabul embassy to Doha.

1 Sep: A Qatari technical team lands in Kabul to kickstart Doha’s involvement in airport operations.

7 Sep: The Taliban unveils its interim government, which comprises its own members as well as Haqqani network figures, despite earlier promises of diversity.

9 Sep: Qatar begins mass evacuation operations from Kabul.

12 Sep: The United Nations ramps up its involvement in Afghanistan with the resumption of much-needed aid flights into the capital.

13 Sep: Senior Qatari official says Doha’s financial contributions and assistance to support Afghanistan are expected to reach $50 million.

21 Dec: Qatar Fund For development [QFFD] signs an $8 million agreement with the UNHCR to support the agency’s global humanitarian efforts for the year 2021-2022.

2022

31 Jan: Qatar and the Taliban reach an agreement to relaunch passenger flights after a two-month hiatus.

1 Feb: US President Joe Biden makes a request to Congress to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally in response to Doha’s efforts in Afghanistan.

11 Feb: US President Joe Biden announces half of Afghanistan’s frozen assets will go towards victims of the 9/11 attacks, sparking outrage worldwide.

23 March: Taliban u-turns on decision to allow girls to attend schools. Weeks later, the ruling militant group orders all women to wear face veils in public.

22 June: Earthquake strikes eastern region of Afghanistan as world power scramble to assist with aid and rescue efforts

31 July: US announces the killing of Al Qaeda leader, Ayman Al-Zawihiri in Afghanistan. Washington and the Taliban trade blame on violations of the Doha agreement.