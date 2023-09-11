talabat supports charitable efforts for earthquake victims in Morocco

talabat will donate 1 QAR to aid the victims of the Morocco earthquake for every order made from a selection of restaurants.

talabat has launched donation campaigns on behalf of its #techforgood commitment to communities. Proceeds from these charitable initiatives will be used as urgent emergency relief support to survivors in Morocco, following the tragic earthquake.

This comes as part of the company’s ongoing dedication to creating a positive impact and giving back to the communities in need.

Customers looking to make a difference in supporting those affected in Morocco can contribute through the following:

Qatar Red Crescent Society: Customers can search ‘Qatar Red Crescent’ in the talabat app, and select ‘Urgent Relief – Morocco Earthquake’ to donate promptly to the pressing cause (LC2023QRCR09-000001).

talabat will also donate 1 QAR to aid the victims of the earthquake for every order made from the selected Arabic cuisine restaurants on the ‘Support Morocco’ section within talabat’s main menu.

Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat Qatar said: “ We, at talabat, believe in the strength of giving back to our community and staying in solidarity with one another.

In partnership with Qatar Red Crescent Society, we are committed to stand by Morocco during these challenging times and dedicate our conscious efforts to aid the survivors and their families in Morocco, who have been affected by this unimaginable tragedy. ”

