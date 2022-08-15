talabat partners with Qatar Post to deliver groceries in refrigerated vans

The vans will be serving talabat customers who order groceries from talabat mart or from major hypermarkets listed on the talabat application.

talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform, delivering food and q-commerce solutions has announced its partnership with Qatar Post to use refrigerated vans to deliver groceries across Doha in peak hours, during the summer season.

Following the Ministry of Labour’s decision in Qatar on food delivery service providers to stop deliveries by motorcycle from 10 am to 3:30 pm, from 1st July until 15th September 2022, talabat launched this new service which will benefit both riders and customers.

Riders using the talabat app will deliver in refrigerated vans orders from talabat mart as well as orders placed from other grocery stores listed on the application.

Faleh Mohamed al-Naemi, Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post, said: “As the nation’s postal service provider, Qatar Post has been going through a major transformation of its products and services over the past few years, reaping extraordinary results for our Customers.

Having moved into the groceries home delivery space some 4 years ago already and having grown exponentially after acquiring some major hypermarkets as clients operating in Qatar, this latest collaboration with talabat in Qatar aims at guaranteeing consumers’ convenience during the current hot season, and comes as a wonderful addition to our portfolio of high-value clients, testament of Qatar Post’s experience and excellent levels of service.”

Commenting on the announcement, Francisco Miguel de Sousa, Managing Director at talabat in Qatar, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new service during the summer to continue to better serve our customers. This comes as part of our continuous efforts to protect riders’ safety and well-being, and aims to provide customers using the talabat application with a great experience in Qatar and across the region.

We look forward to the positive impact this new service will have, and want to thank Qatar Post for their trust and this fruitful collaboration which helped make this a reality”

Customers can download the talabat application through the iOS App Store, Google Playstore and Huawei App Gallery.

talabat deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to customers in nine countries throughout the region.

Their food delivery business works with over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while the q-commerce concept, talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman Qatar, and the UAE.