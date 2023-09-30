talabat partners with Enavra: Qatar’s first bioplastics producer

Enavra’s cutlery products are masterfully crafted from bioplastics, engineered for an eco-friendly decomposition, thereby leaving no ecological footprint.

talabat has joined hands with Enavra – the first premium and high quality bioplastic manufacturers in Qatar.

The collaboration supports talabat’s long-term commitment to supporting homegrown businesses and local entrepreneurs, in line with the Qatar Vision 2030.

The brand was established in 2019 by Qatari entrepreneurs Abdullah Shaat and Saoud Al-Emadi, who had the vision of building and promoting large scale manufacturing and distribution of indigenous, sustainable and biodegradable line of cutlery products in Qatar.

Through this exciting new partnership, several restaurants availing the services of talabat app have already started benefitting from Enavra cutleries and by the end of 2023, many more restaurants are set to join hands with Enavra.

Commenting on the occasion, Francisco Miguel Condeco Caetano De Sousa said: “As a prominent incubator in the community, talabat is delighted to extend its steadfast commitment to the local entrepreneurial spirit, going beyond our regular operations. We are dedicated to nurturing and empowering local visionaries and facilitating the growth and establishment of Qatari businesses in this fast-evolving industry.

This partnership with Enavra is merely the start of a long-lasting collaboration, and we are wholeheartedly enthusiastic about providing unwavering support every step of the way”.

Co-founder of Enavra, Abdullah Shaat, expressed his delight on the occasion, saying: “It has always been a dream of ours to make a difference by contributing to the community in Qatar through creating a niche line of products which complement Qatar’s long term sustainability goals.

We are excited to join hands with talabat, which has given us the perfect space, resources and connections to grow our business further. Together we can make a positive and work towards serving the Qatari community and changing the way in which the Qatari population uses bioplastics”.

Enavra’s cutlery products are masterfully crafted from bioplastics, engineered for an eco-friendly decomposition, thereby leaving no ecological footprint.

These cutlery items not only diminish carbon footprints but also play a pivotal role in reducing emissions associated with transportation operations.

In addition to the esteemed partnership with Enavra, talabat collaborates closely with a diverse array of local brands, including Mazratty, Baladna, Ghadeer, Q bake, Dandy, and many more.