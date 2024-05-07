Talabat Mart special Shop & Win & Win with exciting prizes

Do not miss out on your chance to win amazing prizes with Talabat Mart’s raffle draw and watch out for amazing promotions, with great deals up to 50% off.

Talabat Mart is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its exciting “Shop & Win & Win” raffle draw.

From May 1st to June 30th, customers will have the opportunity to participate and stand a chance to win incredible prizes every month.

Each qualifying purchase of QAR 85 or more from Talabat Mart will earn customers an entry into the raffle, increasing their chances of winning amazing prizes.

The prizes up for grabs each month include:

2 iPhone 15 Pro

2 PS5 with disk

2 iPad Air

2 Apple Watch Series 9

2 HISENSE 55” UHD SMART TV

20 talabat mart vouchers worth QAR 500 each

That is a total of 30 prizes for 30 lucky winners every month!

The “Shop & Win & Win” raffle draw will feature two draws, with the first draw scheduled for June 9th and the second draw on July 2nd.

To enter the draw, customers simply need to shop for QAR 85 or more from talabat Mart. A code will only be provided to customers purchasing items worth QAR 85 or more. Upon checkout, customers must use the code “WINTMART” and then proceed with payment.

By entering this code and completing the purchase, customers will be automatically entered into the raffle.

“We are excited to relaunch the ‘Shop & Win & Win’ raffle draw as a way to reward our loyal customers,” said Ali Amjad, General Manager of talabat Mart.

“At talabat Mart, we are committed to providing our customers with convenient and rewarding shopping experiences, and this raffle draw is just one of the many ways we strive to achieve that. Whether you’re stocking up on your pantry essentials, fresh produce, or indulging in a special treat, talabat Mart has everything you need, right at your fingertips,” he added.

Do not miss out on your chance to win amazing prizes with Talabat Mart’s raffle draw and watch out for amazing promotions, with great deals up to 50% off.

Start shopping today and unlock the excitement!