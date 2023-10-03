talabat Mart Launches its annual Pinktober campaign with Qatar Cancer Society

Customers can buy a pink ribbon worth QAR 1 from talabat Mart to make a

difference.

Talabat Mart, has launched its annual Pinktober campaign, in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), which will run from 1 – 30 October.

Customers can simply add a pink ribbon for QAR 1 to their order basket through talabat Mart to make a difference to the cause.

talabat Mart has also partnered with selected brands including Rayyan Water Company, Rankoussi Fabrics and Furniture, Doha Drug Store, Qatar National Import and Export, Wholesome Oasis Food Factory and Nestle Qatar Trading who have all pledged their proceeds this month to breast cancer research.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important international campaign that talabat Mart is proud to be a part of for another year running. It is a subject that deeply touches our hearts, and we are proud to play our role in raising funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure,” said Carla Ferreira, General Manager of talabat Mart Qatar.

“Together with Qatar Cancer Society, we reinforce our dedication towards supporting this cause, and we thank our trusted partners for also joining us in the fight against Breast Cancer.”

Mona Ashkanani, Director General of Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), said: “I praise the continuous efforts of talabat in supporting Qatar Cancer Society’s programs and its strategic goals, in the field of breast cancer awareness.

“I am amazed to see the company’s diligent support, especially in October every year, which is World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, sparing no effort to achieve successful community partnerships,” Ashkana continued.

“Talabat has always supported the charity’s vision of being a community partnership platform to make Qatar a leader in the field of cancer prevention and mitigating its effects,” she added.

This latest campaign is part of talabat Mart’s ongoing efforts to give back to the community and raise awareness of important global and local causes, working with various local charities to make a difference.

Customers can download the talabat application through the iOS App Store, Google Playstore, and Huawei App Gallery.