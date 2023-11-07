talabat is now the official Food Tech Partner of Hospitality Qatar

talabat collaborates with Hospitality Qatar to celebrate culinary excellence and enhance community engagement.

talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, announced its partnership with IFP Qatar as the official ‘Food Tech Partner for Hospitality Qatar 2023, for the third consecutive year.

The annual event will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from 6th – 8th November, 2023. The company is also participating in Hospitality Qatar’s Awards ceremony to recognise outstanding restaurants, riders, and partners across various categories.

As part of the sponsorship, talabat will also host a dedicated booth for visitors and participate in several live cooking competitions, offering gifts to 60 lucky competition winners.

“We would like to thank IFP Qatar for organizing the Hospitality Qatar 2023 and are happy to support this iconic event as its official Food Tech Partner. This partnership aligns with our ongoing commitment to be an integral part of Qatar’s vibrant culinary scene, and connect with as many local and international stakeholders as possible in the food, tech, and hospitality sectors,” said Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat in Qatar.

“We are very pleased with this partnership with talabat, which will add a lot to both the event and the hospitality market in Qatar alike. Through a series of important events that we will organize in partnership with talabat at the exhibition,” said Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar.

“We seek to involve a greater number of market players, shed light on

developments in the field of food technology in Qatar and the future of this developing sector, as well as pay a well-deserved recognition to the best practices in the market. We are confident that the partnership with talabat carries a lot of potential for development in the future, and we look forward to consolidating and strengthening this partnership in the upcoming editions of Hospitality Qatar.”

Hospitality Qatar is a renowned gathering that brings together the hospitality, food, and tech industry, paving the way for the community in Qatar to engage with experts and industry leaders in these sectors.

