talabat give back to local community during ‘hero month’

talabat has continuously created several initiatives in Qatar to promote community growth and be inline with the Qatar National 2030 Vision for sustainability.

talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform, fostered volunteerism amongst its employees last month, as a part of its “Hero Month” initiative.

Marking a whole list of community projects in October 2022, multiple initiatives took place including snack box giveaways which were prepared for participants who joined the Pink Walkathon at Oxygen Park in support of breast cancer awareness.

Following that, talabat employees contributed to community clean-up in Doha’s singing sand dunes, before also participating in a blood donation drive in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health.

The initiatives concluded with talabat employees participating in a tree-planting activity in Education City.

To ensure the success of talabat’s Hero Month activities, the brand partnered with several entities throughout the month including Qatar Cancer Society, Ministry of Municipality and Environment, Ministry of Public Health and Education City.

Francisco Miguel de Sousa, Managing Director of talabat Qatar said: “Giving back is always a priority for us. As a company that prioritises the local community, it is important for us to foster volunteerism within our ecosystem.

This year, through our multiple Hero Month initiatives, we were able to witness how much of a positive impact we can make together as a team and contribute to the communities that we are a part of.”

With the importance of corporate social responsibility in mind, talabat has continuously created several initiatives in Qatar to promote community growth and remain inline with the Qatar National 2030 Vision for sustainability.

The organisation also launched several pilot projects directly relating to sustainability including its talabot in Qatar Foundation and Msheireb district, delivery by electric scooter at different events, such as Lusail Outdoor Cinema, as well as exploring Drone Delivery – and is working closely with the government to bring e-bikes to the country to further help offset delivery emissions.

Customers can download the talabat application through the iOS App Store, Google Playstore, and Huawei App Gallery.