talabat and Education Above All Launch Donation Drive for Gaza

talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, is proud to launch a series of charity campaigns in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA), dedicated to providing aid in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.

From the provision of hot meals and hygiene kits to offering mental health and psychosocial support, talabat and EAA are committed to making a meaningful impact by extending a helping hand to those in need.

The comprehensive range of initiatives includes meals for 2,500 children at a cost of QAR

520, provision of mental health and psychosocial support to 51,000 children for QAR 160

per person, hygiene kits for 18,000 women for QAR 400, Ramadan dessert distribution for

QAR 25 per person, iftar family meals for QAR 150, and many more initiatives for those living in Gaza.

How to Donate: