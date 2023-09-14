Take your marks: Ooredoo Doha Marathon opens up registration

The 11th edition of the Ooredoo Doha Marathon is set to take place in February 2024.

Registration for the annual Doha Marathon has officially opened, Ooredoo confirmed.

The marathon is an annual event hosted in the capital since 2013. It features a race weekend on February 16, 2024, where runners engage in a full, half marathon, 10k, and 5k race.

The inaugural race was held on 26 January 2013 as a half marathon event with more than 300 racers going from the Museum of Islamic Arts and back.

Last year, around 8,000 people participated.

Starting from the 2023 edition of the event, it has been listed as an Elite Label Road Race by the World Athletics Federation.

This year the race is expected to bring more than 15,000 participants competing over multiple distances.

Further upgrading the profile of one of the most popular annual sporting events in Qatar, Ooredoo has partnered with UK-based sports agency GW Active to ensure it meets stringent international standards.

This year, the Ooredoo Doha Marathon holds Gold status on the international marathon schedule, meaning runners can qualify for international marathon events such as the Boston Marathon.

By signing up four or more runners in one session, entrants can secure a 25% discount on registration fees.

“At Ooredoo, we firmly believe in the power of sports to bring communities together and inspire greatness. The Ooredoo Doha Marathon is not just a race; it’s a celebration of determination, passion, and the human spirit,” said Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorship, and CSR at Ooredoo.

“Lace up your shoes, embrace the challenge, and join us in shaping a healthier, stronger, and more vibrant future for Qatar. We can’t wait to see you at the starting line.”

Start, end, and timing

The race will start at Parade Pavilion, then to the Amir’s Grandstand in Al Corniche, and proceed to Katara, Lusail, and back to Al Corniche.

The full marathon will begin at 6:15am, and the half marathon will follow at 6:30am. Starting at 8:50am, the 10km category will kick off, while the 5km will start at 9:40am.

Finally, at 10:30 am, the 1-kilometre category for children will begin.

The 2024 marathon bags a total price of approximately QAR 1 million for all categories, and everyone who finishes their category will receive a medal to mark the achievement.

Special prizes will be awarded to Qatari entrants in each category.

Those interested can register online on Ooredoo’s platform. Prices vary depending on the km as follows:

42 km: QAR 250

21 km: QAR 200

10 km: QAR 150

5 km: QAR 125

5 km junior (13-17 year olds): QAR 100

1 km (kids under 13 years old): QAR 80