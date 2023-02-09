Syrian embassy in Qatar to begin accepting donations for earthquake victims

The death toll from the earthquakes passed 17,000, with at least 14,000 deaths reported in Turkey and at least 3,162 people killed in Syria.

The Syrian embassy in Qatar will begin accepting donations starting from Thursday for thousands affected by the deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria this week.

In a statement, the embassy said it will accept the donations of much-needed goods for 10 days from 4pm-10 pm daily.

“The Syrian embassy in the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Qatar Charity, announced an urgent relief fund for in-kind and material donations for the victims of the earthquake that affected our loved ones in northern Syria,” the statement read.

Source: Syrian Embassy

Some of the items requested by the embassy include winter clothing, preferably ones that have not been used before, in addition to blankets and sleeping bags. The list also includes hygiene items, diapers for children and adults, and sanitary pads.

The embassy will also accept canned food that do not expire within six months, baby formula, flashlights, and power banks.

The donation drive comes just days after Turkey and Syria were hit with deadly earthquakes, the worst that the area has witnessed this century.

The earthquake revealed the depth of suffering for Syrians who have endured years of war and forced displacement. The areas that have been the hardest-hit by the catastrophe include Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus.

Logistical challenges have stood in the way of reaching victims in Syria, where activists say the Bashar Al Assad regime controls the transfer and distribution of aid. Countries that have not normalised with the Syrian regime have their doubts over the distribution of aid.

The regime does not recognise non-governmental organisations working in northwest Syria. Due to the many restrictions across the country, aid is often accepted through Idlib, which has also been damaged by the quakes.

"The situation is tragic in every sense of the word. Unfortunately, hundreds of families are still under the rubble. As the 3rd day of the earthquake enters, there is a great shortage of search & rescue equipment."#WhiteHelmets volunteer Asim Al-Yahya#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/NWDTmQW01r — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 8, 2023

The Syrian Civil Defence group, also known as the White Helmets, has been carrying out search and rescue operations for more than 70 hours straight despite a shortage of supplies.

“The situation is tragic in every sense of the word. Unfortunately, hundreds of families are still under the rubble. As the 3rd day of the earthquake enters, there is a great shortage of search & rescue equipment,” Asim Al-Yahya, White Helmets volunteer said.

On Thursday, six trucks crossed northwest Syria from Turkey as part of the United Nations aid convoy, the first to be delivered since the earthquake rocked the country, per a Reuters report.

The trucks reached the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing after aid delivery was disrupted due to road damage, aftershocks and logistical matters, before identifying alternative routes.