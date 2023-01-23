Swedish PM scrambles to ‘sympathise’ with Muslims amid global Quran burning uproar

Several Muslim nations, including Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Kuwait, also condemned the desecration of the holy Quran.

Sweden’s prime minister has issued a statement amid global outrage over the burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm earlier this week, though he fell short of condemning the incident.

Ulf Kristersson said the supposed freedom of expression exercised by a far-right leader who lit the holy book on fire outside the Turkish embassy was “not necessarily appropriate” as demonstrations sprouted up across the world to protest the move.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental part of democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate,” Kristersson said in a tweet.

“Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act. I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today,” Kristersson added.

However, prominent Muslim figures have taken aim at the PM for the lack of action by Swedish authorities.

Haytham Abokhalil, a television presenter and human rights advocate, said “sympathy is not enough”.

“You are a senior official with the rank of prime minister… What happened is a crime against freedom of belief, as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which Sweden signed.. The perpetrators must be arrested and brought to trial, and a practical example of freedom of expression that does not harm the beliefs of others must be presented.”

As per international law, “any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence” is prohibited.

Directing his frustration at the prime minister, another Twitter user wrote: “Freedom of expression doesn’t remain a freedom of expression & becomes a religious fire if it is hurting sentiments of billions all over the globe.

من أمام سفارة #السويد في #تركيا ..

الآلاف من الأتراك ينظمون وقفة احتجاج نددوا خلالها بسلطات #السويد لسماحها وحمايتها لمتطرف سويدي بحرق #المصحف_الشريف ..

انتفاضة شعب #تركيا المسلم انتصارا للقرآن والإسلام تمثّل كل المسلمين ..

شكرا تركيا ..#غضبة_مليارية_على_حرق_المصحف @Sweden_AR pic.twitter.com/5hYHtA6qls — جابر الحرمي (@jaberalharmi) January 22, 2023

“We, as the muslims do respect all the religious books & believing the Bible & the Torah is part of our religion.”

Meanwhile, thousands staged a protest in both the southern city of Batman in Turkey and in front of the Swedish embassy in Istanbul to denounce the Swedish authorities for allowing and “protecting” Swedish extremists to burn the holy scripture.

O’ Allah, in the name of Allah, Allah is great,” protestors chanted. Some protesters were also pictured burning the Swedish flag in response.

“The uprising of the Muslim people of Turkey is a victory for the Quran and Islam, representing all Muslims,” prominent Qatari journalist, Jaber Al Harmi said on Twitter.

Protests were also reported in other Muslim nations, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestine.

What happened?

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the head of the Danish far-right political group Hard Line, led a protest in which he burned a copy of the holy book.

Paludan, surrounded by police, attacked Islam and immigration during a nearly hour-long tirade before setting fire to the holy book with a lighter. Nearby, about 100 people gathered for a calm counterprotest.

“If you don’t think there should be freedom of expression, you have to live somewhere else,” he said.

Turkish authorities responded immediately with a statement at the time.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack on our holy book … Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of expression is completely unacceptable,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The Turkish ministry also called on the world to take action against Islamophobia and urged Sweden to take the necessary measures against the offenders.

Saturday’s protest was sanctioned by Swedish authorities who provided a police permit to Paludan. It comes as diplomatic tensions with Turkey increase as Sweden seeks Ankara’s support to join the NATO military alliance.

In response to the protest, Turkey cancelled a crucial trip by Sweden’s Defence Minister Pal Jonson, saying the visit had “lost its significance and meaning”.

As a NATO member, Turkey has the power to block applications for other states seeking to join the alliance.

Meanwhile, Qatar also lashed out at Swedish authorities for allowing the far-right protester to burn the holy Quran, describing it as a “vile incident” that “is an act of incitement and a serious provocation to the feelings of more than two billion Muslims in the world,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The statement warned that such Islamophobic acts as well as systematic calls for the repeated targeting of Muslims around the world have resulted in a dangerous escalation of anti-Muslim campaigns.

Qatar also called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to reject hatred, discrimination, incitement and violence and urged for dialogue and mutual understanding.