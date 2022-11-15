Superstars Haydos, Messi launch FIFA’s ‘Football Unites the World’ campaign

Ahead of the first World Cup in the Middle East, a host of multinational superstars have put their rivalries aside to embark on the launch of the Football Unites the World campaign.

The movement features several superstars, including Qatar’s Hassan Al-Haydos, who stars alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona and English footballer Lucy Bronze is also present in the call of action with the likes of retired legend Didier Drogba and Brazil’s Kaká.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino headlined the campaign as a “celebration” before the kick-off of the World Cup.

A celebration of unity and passion for the game we love so much ⚽️❤️



With the @FIFAWorldCup just days away, FIFA has joined forces with a host of international icons to launch #FootballUnitesTheWorld. pic.twitter.com/86JFuw2aGh — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 15, 2022

“Football brings people together like nothing else and the FIFA World Cup will be a celebration of that unity and passion for the game we love so much,” said Infantino.

During the winter tournament, the campaign is set to spotlight anti-discrimination, sustainability, and education.

“In this way, we want them to be part of the global celebration, and that is why we are inviting fans from all over the world to show their passion for football on social media, and by that give the example of how football unites the world,” the FIFA president added.

The countdown timer for the World Cup is less than a week away, with several teams already landing in Qatar to prepare.

At least 1.5 million fans will journey from their homes to the peninsula to witness what many say could be the best World Cup ever.