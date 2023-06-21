Summer solstice: Qatar to mark longest day of 2023

The summer solstice is among the most important phenomena as it helps understand seasonal changes.

Qatar is among a list of countries expected to experience the longest day of the year on Wednesday, marking the official beginning of summer.

Last week, the Qatari Calendar House (QCH) announced the astronomical event “summer solstice” which occurs once the sun is positioned directly over the Tropic of Cancer in the northern hemisphere.

QCH said the event will be visible to residents of Qatar at 5:54 pm local time on Wednesday.

With the northern hemisphere more exposed to the sun during the summer solstice, temperatures may slightly rise.

As a result of the phenomenon, countries within the northern hemisphere, including Qatar, experience the longest day and shortest night. On the other side, countries in the southern hemisphere will witness the winter solstice on the same day.

After the summer solstice, the position of the sun will move towards the south again, leading to shorter days and longer nights. Residents of Qatar will then witness equal day and night by 23 September, QCH said.

