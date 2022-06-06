Suhail Industrial Holding Group secures coveted sponsor partnership at this year’s Project Qatar

With the 18th edition of the much-anticipated Project Qatar 2022 just around the corner, the event’s coveted sponsor partnerships have been confirmed and announced.

Whilst Qatar Airways, Vodaphone and Ashghal are returning as partners this year, a new and emerging industrial sponsor has been named. Suhail Industrial Holding group confirmed its participation as the Industrial sponsor of Project Qatar 2022.

The partnership and sponsorship of Project Qatar 2022 is just one of the impressive growth and development initiatives that Suhail Industrial Holding Group has recently entered.

With the continuation of their partnership with both Qatar Cancer Society and Aspire, relocating their Qatar Headquarters to the heart of Qatar’s business and culture hub, Mshereib, rebranding launch, and extensive global expansion, Suhail Industrial Holding Group is quickly emerging at the forefront of the industry and solidifying its position as the leader of Qatar’s industrial sector.

Sheikh Khalid Ahmad Mubarak Al Thani, the chairmen of Suhail Industrial Holding Group, explains, that the Qatari groups’ “goals and endeavours are entirely in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, aiming to transform Qatar into an advanced country capable of sustaining its own development and providing a high standard of living for all its people for generations to come.”

Project Qatar 2022 will be held from the 6th- 9th of June at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.