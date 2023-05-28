Sudan’s Burhan sends envoy to Qatar ‘to discuss exit scenarios’: reports

Qatar has long called for peace and stability in Sudan.

The envoy of Sudan’s army General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan arrived in Qatar on Monday amid ongoing unrest in Khartoum.

Dafaallah Al-Haj, Burhan’s representative, met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, the Gulf state’s news agency (QNA) reported on Monday.

According to the report, the two officials discussed bilateral cooperation as well as the latest developments in Sudan, without disclosing further details on the visit.

On Saturday, Al Quds Al Araby reported that Haj would be carrying a message from the military’s leadership.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news outlet said Haj will “review” with the Qatari leadership Burhan’s view of the current events and possible exit “scenarios” over its turmoil.

Fighting erupted on 15 April between the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army following a period of simmering tensions that has disrupted the path towards a civilian rule.

The conflict, the deadliest to hit Sudan in years, has so far killed at least 730 civilians and forced more than one million to flee to neighbouring countries or safer areas like Port Sudan.

Qatar swiftly responded to the escalations by calling on all sides to “immediately” halt the violence and urged for dialogue to achieve peace and stability.

In 2020, the Gulf state participated in the final signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the transitional government of Sudan and the Sudanese Armed Movements.

In December last year, Sudanese political parties signed a deal with the military that aimed to pave the way for a two-year civilian transition period.

Sudan has been grappling with a fragile path to democratic rule since the military’s overthrow of long-time ruler Omar Al Bashir during a revolution that erupted in 2019.

In August 2019, four months into the Sudanese uprising, military leaders signed a power-sharing agreement with the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) to form a Sovereign Council.

The declaration previously set late 2023 as the deadline for a vote to elect a civilian administration.

Escalating violence in Sudan

Meanwhile, fighting has continued in Sudan despite a week-long fragile ceasefire brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia last week.

On Sunday, Riyadh and Washington called for the extension of the ceasefire, due to expire on Monday evening.

“There were violations by both parties that significantly impeded delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services,” Saudi Arabia and the US said in a joint statement.

While the truce aimed to provide a safe passage of aid, the UN said organisations have faced obstacles related to approvals and security guarantees.

Last week, Burhan formally sacked his deputy and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti.

Hemedti was the leader of the Janjaweed militia during the Darfur genocide in 2003, in which the group carried out war crimes in cooperation with former president Bashir.

Speaking at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on 19 May, Haj said that “the army is ready to pardon those who laid down their arms.”

“This war was imposed on us,” Burhan’s envoy said at the time.