Sudan thanks Qatar for relief response amid deadly flooding

More than 2,500 people have been displaced as a result of the disaster.

Sudan praised urgent relief aid sent by Qatar on Sunday to Khartoum following disastrous floods and torrential rains, displacing thousands and killing more than 70 people.

Qatar’s new agency (QNA) reported that Sudan’s Minister of Social Development Ahmed Bakheet said the aid indicates the “strength and durability” of the ties between the two countries while thanking Doha for its support.

The Gulf state’s ambassador to Khartoum, Abdulrahman Al Kubaisi expressed his hope in being able to contribute to relief efforts in response to the natural disaster.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al Burhan expressed his appreciation to Qatar for sending the aid.

This occurred during a phone call between Al Burhan and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the delivery of the aid.

Two Amiri Air Force planes delivered 62 tonnes of food aid and 600 tents provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in cooperation with Qatar Charity.

“This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s firm commitment to standing by the Sudanese people to deal with the floods and help rebuild the country following the disaster,” reported QNA on Sunday.

Continuous floods

Heavy rains and flash floods struck Sudan’s Al-Jazirah province last week following a heavy rainy season that started in May.

Since then, at least 77 people have been killed, Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, a spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defence, confirmed on Sunday.

According to the UN, more than 2,500 people have been displaced as a result of the disaster between 16-19 August. Heavy rainfall was also reported on 19 August, impacting 17 other villages in Al Managil locality.

Annual floods are a common occurrence in Sudan as a result of heavy rain, but they have worsened over the past years. The season often begins in June and lasts until September, with heavier rainfall reported between August and September.

The areas most affected are West Kordofan, South Darfur, White Nile, River Nile, Al Jazirah, and Kassala.

Environment officials warned that the water levels in the Blue and White Niles are expected to rise in the coming days, reaching their highest levels since 1946.

Last year, at least 54,500 people were affected by floods in Al Jazirah after 61,300 others were impacted by floods in 2020.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), around 855,800 people in Al Jazirah are in need of humanitarian assistance. Out of the total reported, 91,650 received humanitarian assistance between January and June this year.