Students from 30 schools to compete in Goals4Good football match to support EAA’s projects

The funds raised during last year’s campaign supported EAA’s projects in Qatar, Myanmar, Zanzibar, Somalia, Sudan, Mali, and Cambodia.

Education Above All Foundation is set to host a football match on March 1 between students from 30 schools in Qatar at the Doha College to raise awareness of the organisation’s efforts to provide equal access to education globally.

The Goals4Good tournament is part of this year’s Ramadan campaign under the theme “Rebuild Hope for Children”.

The match will take place between 1:00 and 8:00 pm local time, with teams set to compete in quarterfinals, semifinals, and a grand final.

Aged between 10 to 18, the young players will be split into teams for boys and girls in three age categories.

There will also be an art contest themed “Education”, where young participants will express the role of education through their artworks.

This year, EAA will target educational projects in Qatar, Palestine, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mali, Pakistan, and Sudan.

During last year’s edition of the Ramadan campaign, EAA held a similar tournament that gathered students from more than 35 schools in Qatar.

The funds raised at the time supported EAA’s projects in Qatar, Myanmar, Zanzibar, Somalia, Sudan, Mali, and Cambodia.

EAA had also provided 339 of the “most marginalised youth” in Palestine with scholarships. The Qatari organisation had partnered with Al-Quds Bard College of Arts and Sciences at Al-Quds University to provide students with scholarships through the “Qatar Scholarship programme.”

However, the situation in Palestine has drastically changed since late last year as Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Israel has since killed over 29,950 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The war disrupted education just as students returned to the classroom following their summer break. Israel has killed more than 5,055 students and 246 educational staff, according to the United Nations’ flash update.

Israel damaged at least 406 schools since the beginning of the war, according to the latest figures by Euro-Med, as the remaining buildings turned into shelters for displaced Palestinians.

On October 10, 2023, Israel destroyed EAA’s Al-Fakhoora House, an educational facility in southern Gaza.

The building belonged to EAA’s Al Fakhoora programme, established in 2010 to honour the victims of prior Israeli bombardments of Gaza.

Its name is inspired by the Al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia, which Israel attacked on November 18, 2023, killing an estimated 200 displaced Palestinians sheltering inside the facility.

In response to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, Qatar pledged last December to sponsor 100 Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip.