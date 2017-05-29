Strong winds to blow through Doha this week
It’s going to be super-hot and windy in Qatar this week, local forecasters has warned.
Conditions are going to especially bad from Tuesday to Thursday, with winds reaching up to 45 knots (83km/hour) during the daytime.
Expect visibility to drop on the roads due to the swirling dust, the Qatar Meteorology Department (MET) said.
Meanwhile, temps are also expected to rise, reaching up to the mid-40Cs in some areas.
In a statement this week, the MET urged “all to be cautious and to avoid going to sea during this period as well as to avoid direct sunlight.”
Al Bawarih
The strong northwesterly wind conditions are known as Al Bawarih.
They typically die down during the nighttime and regain their strength by sunrise, the MET explained.
According to the department’s monthly forecast, there’s no rain expected in the coming weeks.
The first half of June is also usually sandstorm weather across the Gulf, so the MET has warned of impending shamals in Qatar.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.