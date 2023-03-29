Sports leader Qatar holds highest representation in AFC after new appointments

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has appointed a number of Qataris to its standing committees for the upcoming 2023–2027 term, boosting Qatar as the country with the most people working on the committees.

The move is indicative of Qatar’s expertise and leadership in sports administration, which was highly exemplified through its successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, dubbed as the ‘best World Cup in history’.

Among the approved appointments is Hani Taleb Ballan, a member of the Executive Committee of Qatar Football Association (QFA), who will serve as Chairman of the AFC Referees Committee for the fourth consecutive term.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Thani, a member of the Executive Committee of the QFA, was appointed to the membership of the AFC Associations Committee, while Mansour Mohamad Al Ansari, Secretary-General of the QFA, will serve as a member of the AFC Finance Committee for the third time.

Other appointments include Dr Abdulaziz Jaham Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of ASPETAR Hospital, to the membership of the AFC Medical Committee, Khalid Mubarak Al Kuwari, Director of Marketing and Communications Department of the QFA, to the membership of the AFC Communications Committee, and Dr Ahmed Khalil Al Abbasi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development at the Qatar Stars League, to the membership of the AFC Competitions Committee.

The QFA’s director of development, Fahad Thani Al Zaraa, was also chosen to serve on the AFC Technical Committee for a third straight term.

Talal Muhammad Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Qatar National Teams, Dana Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Legal Affairs at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, and Khalifa Saleh Al Haroun, Executive Advisor to the QFA Secretary-General, have all been appointed to the membership of the AFC Development Committee, Legal Committee, and Marketing Committee, respectively.

This active involvement of Qatar in the AFC is a continuation of other leadership roles held by Qataris in continental organisations and federations, including those of Hani Talib Ballan, vice-chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, president of the Qatar Football Association and member of FIFA’s Executive Council for Asia.