Special Qatar license plates worth up to 200,000 Qatari riyals to go on auction

Looking to upgrade your car’s number plate to something a little more unique? Well, prepare your wallets.

The General Directorate of Traffic has announced the details of the upcoming electronic auction of special number plates.

As per the ministry’s announcement, the auction will run from 4 April at 10 am until 6 April at 12 pm.

To ensure a smooth bidding process, the special number plates in the auction have been classified into two categories, each with separate security deposits. The first group requires a security deposit of QAR 10,000, while the second group requires QAR 5,000.

Some of the most coveted numbers, such as 877777 and 889888, will have a starting price of QAR 200,000. Meanwhile, other special numbers like 320320 and 304040 will begin with a starting price of QAR 50,000.

All the special numbers that will be available in the auction can be viewed on the ministry’s website.

How it works

The electronic auction of special number plates has been a popular event for many car enthusiasts in the country. The ministry has put in place a mechanism to ensure that the bidding process remains fair and transparent.

In case of any bargaining in the last quarter-hour of the auction, the time will be extended for another quarter-hour for the particular auctioned number only. This process will continue until the final quarter-hour of the last auction.

Authorities have also outlined certain rules and regulations that must be followed by bidders who win the auction or secure the highest bid. As per the ministry’s announcement, the winning bidder must contact the General Directorate of Traffic within a maximum of four working days. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the security deposit.

If a bidder wins multiple special numbers, none of the plates will be granted until payment is completed for all of them.

To facilitate payments, bidders have the option to pay through credit card or by cheque issued in favor of (Special Numbers).

“If the bidder of the highest amount for a specific number would like to bid for another number in the same category, he shall pay an additional security deposit,” the ministry added.

The guidelines have been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent auction process. Bidders are encouraged to read and follow all the rules and regulations before participating in the auction.