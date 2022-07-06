Spanish striker switches allegiance to play for Ghana at Qatar World Cup

Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association, revealed the names of five other players who have chosen to play for the Black Stars shortly after the Athletic Bilbao striker’s announcement.

Inaki Williams has decided to represent the Ghana national team, as officially confirmed by the Spanish club Athletic Bilbao striker on Tuesday.

In this way, the Lega star will play with the African team in the 2022 World Cup. The Ghana national team fell in Group H, along with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The player’s chances of playing with Ghana began after the end of the 2021-2022 season, when he travelled with his brother Nico to his country of origin and spent part of his vacation there before the start of the preparatory season.

He made the announcement on Twitter in a video, following months of speculation.

In the video, he said that “every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future which leaves a trace itself. A legacy.

“My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love. They have taught me to embrace life. In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual.”

The 28-year-old’s parents were immigrants from Ghana, who travelled over the Sahara desert on foot to reach Europe. They gave birth to him in Bilbao, Spain.

Williams became the second black football player to play for Los Leones in the club’s 124-year existence, despite Bilbao only signing players who were either born in the Basque Country or who developed their football skills at a Basque club.

Williams stated in the video that he was prepared to defend the Black Stars’ colours and that it was time for him to learn more about his roots in Ghana and Africa.

Andre Ayew, fellow Ghana national team and Al-Sadd player welcomed Williams to the team.

Welcome home brother 🇬🇭👊🏽😁 https://t.co/blsPpN7GbF — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) July 5, 2022

Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association, revealed the names of five other players who have chosen to play for the Black Stars shortly after the Athletic Bilbao striker’s announcement.

Mohammed Salisu, a defender for Southampton, has made himself available and is anticipated to receive a call from Black Stars coach Otto Addo for the September 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Tariq Lamptey, a right-back for Brighton, has already finalised his move to Ghana from England. The defender declined an offer from the England U-21 team in June and went to Ghana instead.

Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, and Patric Pfeiffer, a young German trio, have also committed to Ghana, according to Okraku.

Come November, when it faces Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal in the group stage, the Black Stars is anticipated to be a formidable team.

Experts in football predict that Ghanaians can also hope for a successful tournament for their squad. They might be able to move past the quarterfinal round, which is where they ended up in the South Africa 2010 event.