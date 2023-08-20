Spain secures its first-ever Women’s World Cup title with 1-0 win over England

The face-off on Sunday was the first time two World Cup final debutants battled it out for the title.

Spain clinched the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 title with a 1-0 win over England in Sydney on Sunday, becoming world champions for the first time.

In a nail-biting showdown, captain Olga Carmona scored a goal in the 29th minute, ultimately giving the Spanish team its win.

Striking a shot to the bottom corner, Carmona’s lone goal led Spain to become only the second nation to secure both the men’s and the women’s World Cups after Germany.

Despite a tough comeback by England’s women after the half time, the Lionesses failed to level the game.

Seen as England’s best chance all game, a tight curler by Lauren Hemp from 15 yards hit the crossbar. It was evident that the Sarina Wiegman-led squad was desperate to win their nation its first World Cup since 1966.

The Wiegman’s side has been calm under pressure despite losing several of their stars, including the likes of Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, and Fran Kirby.

Regardless of a textbook technique by Wiegman in the second half and 13 minutes of stoppage time, England finished the Women’s World Cup with their best-ever performance.

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the tournament’s Golden Ball recipient for the best player of the competition, with England goalkeeper Mary Earps winning the Golden Glove for the most outstanding keeper.

The tournament’s Best Young Player was awarded to Spain’s Salma Paralluelo, who scored two goals in her country’s campaign at the Women’s World Cup.

With first-time-champion Spain, a Cinderella run from host nation Australia, and the United States’ earliest exit in tournament history, the 2023 Women’s World Cup was arguably one of the most surprising and dramatic ever on the field.

The tournament delivered record viewership, attendance numbers, and over $570 million in revenue.