Solidarity as Egypt popstar Sherine Abdelwahab admitted to psychiatry ward

A few months ago in Tunisia, the singer invited her psychiatrist to the spotlight to thank him for the support support and her treatment.

A dispute between renown Egyptian artist and icon Sherine Abdel Wahab and her ex husband Hossam Habib has triggered discussions on patriarchy across the region.

The popular singer is currently being held in a psychiatric ward amid an ongoing battle with mental disorders. Her brother admitted her into hospital for treatment after he said he found her taking drugs at home with Habib.

The two had divorced but reconciled despite Abdelwahab accusing him of abusing and controlling her.

Speaking to Egypt’s ON television channel earlier this year, the popstar said her former husband, who is also a singer, was “possessive” and “mentally abused” her throughout their relationship.

Abdelwahab’s statements emerged months after she came under the spotlight for shaving her head, a move that she now revealed was a response to the abuse she allegedly faced.

However, he Egyptian singer had dropped the lawsuits against her ex-husband last Monday, which her brother and her family objected to.

The internet reacts

Fans of Abdelwahab, including fellow Arab artists, took to social media to express their solidarity with the singer.

Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi wrote an open letter to her colleague, in which she said: “Which of us has not been punished by life?…..Listen to me, listen to me Sherine, listen. Listen to my voice, coming to you from Beirut where we’re fighting like heroes at its gates, even if we’re fighting with half our wings and grit. Get up, you are an icon of the stage, not an icon of sadness or darkness.”

“Sherine Abdel Wahab, is the daughter of Egypt. Egypt is the mother of the world which does not break, and Sherine also won’t break,” Lebanese popstar Nancy Ajram said.

“She will return to her people, her art, and her many fans, including me, with her strength and her will before anything else. Sherine we love you and we are waiting for you,” she added.

شيرين عبد الوهاب بنت مصر، مصر أم الدنيا اللي ما بتنكسر.

وشيرين كمان ما رح تنكسر!

ورح ترجع لناسها وفنها ومحبينها الكتار، وأنا منهم، بقوتها وإرادتها هيي قبل أي شي.

شيرين منحبك وناطرينك ❤️@sherine — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, some users pointed to how the singer’s situation is proof of the far-reaching hands of patriarchy across the region.

“No to Patriarchy, Yes to equality. Women should live in safety and freedom, not murder, violence, captivity, etc. All the love for the amazing singer @sherine , I wish her health and safety. We are with you,” one Twitter user said.

“Sherine is a small example of what women are exposed to daily in the Arab world. The Arab countries prove once again the hegemony of the patriarchal system in them, preventing the achievement of justice,” another user said.