Snoonu teams up with Qatari ministry to support ‘From The Homeland’ projects

The Ministry of Social Development and Family launched a strategic partnership with Snoonu to support productive projects ‘From the Homeland’

Qatar’s social development ministry teamed up with leading tech company Snoonu to launch an initiative designed to support local projects.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family, represented by the Family Empowerment Department, organised an inauguration ceremony of cooperation with the country’s leading marketing company, Snoonu Company at The Ned Hotel on Thursday.

The cooperation allows the Ministry to join Snoonu, the country’s leading Qatari delivery application, which has spearheaded a local drive to connect businesses with customers in a convenient and efficient way

‘From the Homeland’ projects will make it easier for Snoonu users to discover and support local home projects like local foods and crafts, in turn enhancing the sense of community, encouraging the growth in Qatar’s economy and fostering entrepreneurial spirit.

In addition, the Ministry and Snoonu plan to provide specialised training and support programmes to equip these businesses with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the digital market.

The fruitful cooperation also highlights the shared vision of both institutions in supporting local entrepreneurs and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the local economy.

“This cooperation aims to promote productive projects to the highest levels of modern e-marketing, to keep pace with other companies in marketing their production, and in line with the Ministry’s strategic plan 2030, which set among its main objectives the work to involve related authorities,” Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs, stated.

Fatima Al Nuaimi, Director of the Family Empowerment Department, also praised the role of the partners who contributed to supporting this project by providing various resources to develop the project, including the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund, Nama Center, and Snoonu Company.

Hamad Al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu, said: “We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Ministry in order to support and enable productive projects and to reinforce our commitment as a local company to the Qatari community.”

He added: “We will work together to create opportunities for the prosperity and success of national productive projects, especially in light of the presence of technology and superior technical development.

“We also strive for Snoonu to be the largest platform for national productive projects, as we will receive (1,200) national production projects next year, which will lead to the prosperity of the local economy by providing it with an annual amount estimated at (432) million Qatari riyals from national productive projects only.

“This will also lead to an increase in employment opportunities, as it is estimated at about 1,500 new job opportunities for the local community,” he added.

Snoonu will contribute to supporting productive projects by promoting them on the Snoonu application, in addition to the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund, which contributed to providing financial support to promote the products of owners of these projects.

Meanwhile, the Social Development Center – Nama – has emerged as a primary supporter of “From the Homeland” projects by providing development programmes.

Snoonu is considered a local success story as it aims to be the first leading company in Qatar.

It was founded in 2019 by Hamad bin Mubarak Al-Hajri, a businessman and expert in startups, who has more than 20 years of experience in the field of business innovation.

The company aims to revolutionise the Qatari market by providing the fastest delivery services and the most diverse markets, facilitating online shopping, including meals and groceries, and third-party logistics services for startups and SMEs in Qatar.

In November 2020, Snoonu launched the “Snoonu Mart” online store, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering a wide range of local products and focusing on supporting merchants in Qatar.