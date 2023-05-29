Snoonu reverts to ‘No Riders Under the Sun’ initiative as summer heat kicks in

Snoonu will rely on its air-conditioned car fleet to ensure that drivers can remain in a temperature-controlled environment

As Summer has arrived, and with its sizzling heat and flaming sun, many delivery drivers will be at risk of sunstroke and heat exhaustion. Therefore, Snoonu, Qatar’s fastest-growing tech startup, continues with its initiative that was first launched in June 2021.

Starting from June 1st and for three months until September 15, 2023, Snoonu will restrict bike deliveries from 10 am-3:30 pm, particularly during the hottest times of the day.

Instead, Snoonu will rely on its air-conditioned car fleet to ensure that drivers can remain in a temperature-controlled environment while fulfilling their daily duties.

“Humanity comes before business, we live in the desert with a temperature exceeding 50 degrees, and in addition to that, the bike rider wears a helmet and thick clothes riding a metal-reflective bike it’s like being inside an oven,” Founder and CEO of Snoonu Hamad Al Hajri said.

“Although Snoonu encountered some financial and business loss, on the other hand, we gained the public’s love & our employees’ trust during the campaign.”

“I myself was under those kinds of conditions 24 years ago when I was working in the offshore as tech assistant, working in the daytime under the scorching sun, and I can tell you it was a tough time for me,” he added.

“Now, I don’t want to see my employees suffering from the same conditions as in Snoonu we always put our employees’ safety and wellbeing first.”

“I’m thrilled that the Ministry of Labor imposed a law in 2022 that all the other companies have to follow one year after our initiative,” he concluded.

Snoonu is a human-centric company that takes its employee’s well-being seriously and has introduced several practices during the hot season to ensure its employees’ comfort, health and safety.